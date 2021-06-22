Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 2nd Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

