Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

