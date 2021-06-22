Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,894 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

