Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

