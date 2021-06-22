Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.