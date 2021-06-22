APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Hits $16,538.25

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $16,538.25 and $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.39 or 0.00534236 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,698,990 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.