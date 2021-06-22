ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE MT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,488. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

