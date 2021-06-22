Arqma Price Tops $0.0765 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $734,306.54 and approximately $19,740.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 149.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,630.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.87 or 0.05859140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.14 or 0.01364193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00369964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00114804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00369099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.