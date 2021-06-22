Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $49.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

