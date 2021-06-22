Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARESF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 6,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.