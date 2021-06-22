Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

Shares of AX.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.57. 305,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,719. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

