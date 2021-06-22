Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.69.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.57. The company had a trading volume of 305,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,719. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$7.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

