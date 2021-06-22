Arweave Price Tops $12.10 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.10 or 0.00037236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $404.15 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

