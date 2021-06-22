ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Holdings Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.32% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

