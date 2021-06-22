Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.38% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.62. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

