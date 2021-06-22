Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 2,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74.

About Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.