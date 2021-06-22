Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after buying an additional 85,606 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

ASH opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

