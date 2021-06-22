Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASBFY. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

ASBFY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

