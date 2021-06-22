ATC Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $646,090.23 and $11.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00372882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011313 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

