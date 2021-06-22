Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein Sells 1,200 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 754,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

