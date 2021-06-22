Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Atlas accounts for about 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Atlas worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 3,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

