Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.23. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 115,310 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $762.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

