Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,483 shares.The stock last traded at $586.12 and had previously closed at $599.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.20.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

