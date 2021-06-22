aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 280,082 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

