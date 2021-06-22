Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0793 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Auctus has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 52,950,390 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

