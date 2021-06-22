Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.82 ($17.44) and last traded at €14.64 ($17.22). 7,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.62 ($17.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.36. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

