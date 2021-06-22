Aurubis’ (AIAGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AIAGY stock remained flat at $$46.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

