Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.41. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,077 shares of company stock worth $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

