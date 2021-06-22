Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $350,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

