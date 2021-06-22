Autonio (NIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $276,142.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Autonio has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $276,142.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,818.84 or 1.00026624 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,148,559 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

