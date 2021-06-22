Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $110.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00032530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00184868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.80 or 0.03451973 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

