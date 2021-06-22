Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

