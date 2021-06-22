Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

