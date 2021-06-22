Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

