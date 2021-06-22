Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

