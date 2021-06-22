Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKJ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $103.24 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.33.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.