Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,489 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 273,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,984,000 after buying an additional 179,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.