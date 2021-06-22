Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.24

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 7655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

