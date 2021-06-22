Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

