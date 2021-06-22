Aviva PLC Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

