Aviva PLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $348.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.