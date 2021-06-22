Aviva PLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

NYSE:DELL opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

