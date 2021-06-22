Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $465.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

