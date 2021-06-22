Aviva PLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,926,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,465,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,043,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

