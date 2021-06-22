Aviva PLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

