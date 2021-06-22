AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.49% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DZS by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $589.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

