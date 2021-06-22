AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 435,824 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

