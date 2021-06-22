Axe (AXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $321,279.84

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Axe has a total market capitalization of $321,279.84 and approximately $95,083.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.36 or 0.00742441 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.