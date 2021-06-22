Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $3.30 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00010126 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $200.72 million and approximately $29.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

