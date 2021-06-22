Axis DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.47 million and $70,719.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

